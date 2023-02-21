Koios Medical Announces Distribution Partnership with RMS Medical Devices for Benelux Region
Expanding access to innovative and proven radiology Ai solutions for early cancer detection and improved patient outcomes.
We are excited to add Koios Medical's advanced AI software to our portfolio. Koios DS Ai will enable us to provide the Benelux region with access to the latest technology for cancer diagnosis.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koios Medical, Inc., a leading medical imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) software company, has announced a new distribution partnership with RMS Medical Devices for the BENELUX region of Europe. This collaboration will bring Koios Medical's innovative DS Ai software to hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities throughout the region.
— Olivier Wouters, Director RMS Medical Devices
Koios DS Ai is a powerful software platform that uses AI to assist radiologists in interpreting medical images, specifically ultrasound exams for the early and accurate diagnosis of breast and thyroid cancers. The software will help identify potential abnormalities, assist in diagnosis, and provide more accurate and efficient analysis of medical images. With the integration of Koios DS Ai, healthcare providers in the BENELUX region will have access to cutting-edge technology that can improve patient outcomes, streamline clinician workflow and reduce diagnostic errors and the associated expenses.
RMS Medical Devices is a leading provider of Optimized Health Solutions, with a strong reputation for innovative technologies and exceptional customer service. The company has extensive experience working with hospitals and medical facilities in the region and will be an excellent partner for Koios Medical.
"We are thrilled to partner with RMS Medical Devices to bring Koios DS Ai to the Benelux region," said Chad McClennan, CEO of Koios Medical. "Their extensive network and reputation for excellence make them the ideal partner for us, and we look forward to working together to improve patient care and outcomes."
"We are excited to add Koios Medical's advanced AI software to our portfolio" said Olivier Wouters, Director Business & Product Development of RMS Medical Devices. "The integration of Koios DS Ai will enable us to provide healthcare providers in the Benelux region with access to the latest technology and tools for an optimized ultrasound guided cancer diagnosis."
This distribution partnership is a significant step for Koios Medical as the company further expands its reach deeper into the European market. With the support of RMS Medical Devices, Koios DS Ai software is poised to make a significant impact on healthcare in BENELUX and beyond.
For more information about Koios Medical and its products, visit www.koiosmedical.com, and for information about RMS Medical Devices, visit www.rmsmedicaldevices.com.
Media Relations
RMS Medical Devices
Email: olivier@rmsmedicaldevices.com
Tonja Haugh
Koios Medical, Inc
+1 716-574-2165
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn