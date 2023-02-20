Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop Ergonomic Bench Apparatus for Welders (HOF-328)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a combination welder and needed an effective work bench to help me accomplish various work tasks with ease, comfort, and safety," said one of two inventors, from Laporte, Texas, "so we invented the WELDERS BENCH. Our ergonomic design enables you to sit or lay on your back during work procedures and it allows you to easily maneuver from one job task to another." The patent-pending invention provides a bench apparatus specifically developed for welders. In doing so, it would foster ergonomic welding procedures. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to continuously adjust the body. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for professional welders, industrial workers, plumbers, etc.  The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-328, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

