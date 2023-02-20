CONSUMER ALERT: Eligible Veterans, Military Members and Families Encouraged to Apply for Refund from Harris Jewelry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert notifying eligible families, military members and veterans about potential available relief. Last year, through a multistate action, Attorney General Moody

secured $34 million in total relief

from Harris Jewelry over allegations that the company deployed deceptive business practices. Attorney General Moody also obtained $50,000 in funds from the securement and distributed the funds to the Florida Veterans Foundation to support consumer education.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Harris Jewelry prominently displayed the slogan ‘serving those who serve’ while they exploited military service members out of millions of dollars. My office helped shut down this scheme and now the company must pay restitution to consumers harmed by their deceptive practices. I encourage anyone who believes they are eligible to apply for a refund now!”

Thousands of military veterans and service members are eligible for refunds, including approximately 1,900 consumers in Florida. Eligible refunds can go up to $350 per person related to the purchases of the Jewelry and Watch Protection Plan. Many consumers may be unaware of purchasing the protection plan, so all former Harris Jewelry customers are encouraged to apply.

To apply for a refund, consumers must visit HarrisJewelry.com/Form and complete the Jewelry and Watch Protection Plan Refund Request form. Attorney General Moody recommends consumers complete the form as soon as possible to ensure restitution. In addition to a possible refund, consumers may not have to pay certain outstanding debts to Harris Jewelry.

According to a joint multistate and Federal Trade Commission investigation, Harris Jewelry targeted military service members and families with deceptive and unfair practices. Harris Jewelry and its corporate affiliates allegedly sold jewelry, watches and military-themed gifts from its stores strategically located on, or near, military bases and tailored sales pitches to young recruits at the lowest pay grades, including those still in basic training.

Even before discussing merchandise a customer might be interested in buying, Harris Jewelry allegedly trained employees to incorrectly tell service members that buying on credit from the company would improve credit scores—regardless of credit history or later payment record. The company also allegedly failed to comply with consumer financing laws and added unauthorized charges to the amount financed.

To view the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, click here .

For military members looking to learn more about managing credit, visit MilitaryConsumer.gov and talk with a military personal financial counselor. All active-duty, National Guard, reserve service members, family members and survivors can get free financial counseling services.

Attorney General Moody’s office aids Florida’s military members and veterans through the Military and Veterans Assistance Program. MVAP is designed to educate military members and veterans on the types of scams that target their communities. Additionally, members of the MVAP team work directly with military service members and veterans who have been targeted—or their representatives—to help resolve consumer protection related issues or find other outside assistance, if necessary. To learn more about MVAP, click here .