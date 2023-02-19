Submit Release
Uzbek-Egyptian Business Forum held in Cairo

UZBEKISTAN, February 19 - An Uzbek-Egyptian business forum was held in Cairo on the eve of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.M.Mirziyoyev to the Arab Republic of Egypt. 

The event was attended by the heads of relevant ministries, departments and industry associations, as well as about 200 representatives of the business circles of the two countries.

The speakers noted the existence of significant potential for the development of bilateral investment, trade, economic and industrial cooperation in priority sectors of the economies.

The forum included presentations by heads of ministries, departments and industry associations, who highlighted promising projects in priority areas of the economies of the two countries.

The participants had the opportunity to thoroughly familiarize themselves with the conditions created in a particular sector for conducting investment and foreign trade activities in Uzbekistan, discuss common interests and prospects for cooperation and consider specific project proposals for further joint study.

To discuss practical aspects of cooperation in specific areas and projects, G2B and B2B meetings were held. The format of the open dialogue has become a distinctive feature of the event and allowed the parties to identify specific points of contact of interests.

Following the results of the business forum, agreements were reached on the implementation of joint projects in the chemical, energy, mining, textile, leather and footwear industries, the development of industrial zones, the implementation of infrastructure projects and the production of food products, as well as in construction and pharmaceuticals.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

