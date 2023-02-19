Submit Release
Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed

UZBEKISTAN, February 19 - Rector of the State Institute of Arts and Culture Eldor Shermanov met with the Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan Samir Abbasov.

First, the Rector welcomed the guests at the meeting held at the State Institute of Art and Culture of Uzbekistan and expressed gratitude to the Center for its successful activities in promoting and strengthening cultural ties and high-level cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Abbasov noted that the further expansion and development of cultural ties between the fraternal peoples, as in all areas, is a priority. Recalling the three visits of President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan in 2022, he added that the Azerbaijani state attaches great importance to relations and cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijan Cultural Center plans to hold many projects, events, conferences, exhibitions and competitions, concerts in Uzbekistan.

Samir Abbasov proposed to carry out joint projects with this educational institution within the framework of the events that the Center plans to hold in April this year and dedicate a special day to Azerbaijani culture at the institute.

It was also proposed to hold workshops “Heydar Aliyev and Uzbekistan” during the year.

Highly appreciating the proposals of Samir Abbasov, Eldor Shermanov noted that they are always ready for cooperation.

In the coming days, a delegation representing the Institute will visit Azerbaijan. Within the framework of this visit, memorandums of cooperation will be signed with many higher education institutions in the country.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan

