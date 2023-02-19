Submit Release
A new project aims at expanding exports

UZBEKISTAN, February 19 - The British Embassy in Uzbekistan and USAID has established a cooperation to support small business in agriculture and textile production in Uzbekistan.

The corresponding agreement was signed by the British Ambassador Timothy Torlot and the USAID Mission Director in Uzbekistan Mikaela Meredith.

The document is the first agreement between the parties, which will help the exporters of Uzbekistan to maximize the advantages of the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme. Uzbekistan is considered the first country in the world admitted to the UK Generalised Scheme of Preferences, based on which it will be possible to export more than 90 percent of goods to the UK at a zero tariff rate.

The project aims at increasing the export of agricultural and textile products from Uzbekistan to the UK, the EU, and other countries. It will include various measures to build potential in Samarkand, Bukhara, Namangan, Syrdarya and Karakalpakstan, as well as to teach women digitizing the embroidery and provide support in finding buyers for the sale of finished textile products.

In addition, within the framework of the project for local farmers and agricultural companies, training will be conducted on environmentally friendly use of pesticides and fertilizers, production methods and post-harvesting, as well as on food safety and certification. The project is also planned to support an international certificate to expand the export of sublimated fruits and vegetables.

