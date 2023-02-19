President of the Republic of Uzbekistan departs for Cairo

UZBEKISTAN, February 19 - On February 20, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, departed for this country on an official visit.

In accordance with the program of the stay, high-level talks will be held in the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

The parties will discuss current issues of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation in priority areas. It is planned to sign several bilateral documents.

The Head of state will meet with representatives of leading Egyptian companies. It is planned to visit the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, which has a rich collection of artifacts and monuments relating to the history of the country from ancient times to the present.

