Building Your Dreams: Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market - A Step-by-Step Guide to Construction

Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is a profitable alternative for low-cost construction especially in developing regions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) is a lightweight, precast, foam concrete building material that has gained popularity in the construction industry. It is made from a combination of sand, cement, lime, and water, along with a foaming agent that creates small, evenly distributed air pockets in the mixture.

The process of producing AAC involves mixing the raw materials together and then pouring the mixture into molds. Once the mixture is poured, it is allowed to cure for several hours. After curing, the molds are removed, and the blocks or panels are transported to an autoclave, where they are steam-cured under high pressure and temperature. This process is what gives AAC its unique properties, including its strength, durability, and insulation.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach $26.9 billion in 2027 from $17.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

One of the primary advantages of AAC is its light weight, which makes it easy to transport and install. The air pockets created during the mixing process also make it an excellent insulator, which can significantly reduce energy consumption and lower heating and cooling costs. Additionally, AAC is fire-resistant, insect-resistant, and does not rot, making it a popular choice for construction in areas prone to natural disasters.

Autoclaved aerated concrete is also known as autoclaved light-weight concrete, aircrete, foam concrete, autoclaved cellular concrete, or porous concrete and is a light-weight alternative for the construction of walls and other non-load bearing members. AAC is generally available as panels, blocks, and others, which can be used for wall cladding, flooring, roofing, partition walls, and others. This type of concrete mainly constitutes of around 80% air induced by the expansion agent to reduce the density and overall weight of the product. AAC is also known for its environmental sustainability, as it is made from natural, non-toxic materials and does not produce any toxic emissions during the manufacturing process.

Top Players:

The major players operating in the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) industry include Aercon AAC, AKG Gazbeton, Bauroc AS, Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT), HIL Limited, CSR Ltd., Forterra plc, H+H International A/S, JK Laxmi Cement Ltd., and Xella International GmbH.

Regional Analysis:

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.