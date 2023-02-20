Trade Roots, Massachusetts' First Vertically Integrated Social Equity Operator, Opens New Corporate Offices

Trade Roots logo Trade Roots retail store with show flower room (Photo credit: Patrick Rogers, cannabis-photo.com) Trade Roots waiting room (Photo credit: Patrick Rogers, cannabis-photo.com)

WAREHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Roots, the State’s first vertically integrated social equity operator, is pleased to announce the opening of its corporate offices at 2510 Cranberry Highway in Wareham, MA.

Jesse Pitts, CEO of Trade Roots, expressed his excitement about the new office, stating that "We are thrilled to move our administrative offices into this new space. We are grateful for the support we have received from my hometown of Wareham, and we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of the local business landscape."

Trade Roots' Co-Founder, Carl Giannone, added, "We were bursting at the seams. Over the past year, our toll processing, manufacturing services, and strategic partnerships have taken off. We've been fortunate to work with some of the best cultivators in the state, helping them expand their brands. This move is an exciting development for us."

Founded in 2017 by Jesse Pitts and Carl Giannone, Trade Roots is proud member of the Massachusetts cannabis industry, offering craft cannabis, cannabis products, and extraction services.

Pitts emphasized, "We are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible products and experience. Our new corporate headquarters will allow us to continue to raise the bar in the industry and deliver the highest-quality products and services to our customers."

GBH Boston News: Overcoming obstacles in the cannabis industry