SHE Inspires is Set to Host Free Wealth-Building Symposium for Charleston Businesses Owners and Leaders
Charleston Native, Founder of SHE Inspires, Gathers Dynamic Wealth-building Women Speakers For Free Symposium In Honor Of Women's History MonthCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of successful business leaders has partnered with SHE Inspires to share wealth-building strategies with North Charleston business owners, entrepreneurs, and career professionals.
On January 25th, registration opened for a free wealth-building symposium.
The I AM WEALTH Symposium, set for Saturday, March 25, 2023, is hosted in honor of Women’s History Month and is a partnership between SHE Inspires and a group of business leaders, from as far as Baltimore, MD, and Ghana, who are passionate about sharing their wealth-building strategies in the community.
"WEALTH is the acronym for wise entrepreneurs and leaders transforming history (W.E.A.L.T.H.) and is a clarion call for all community leaders, business owners, and career professionals to unite and forge new strategic partnerships. Strategic partnerships are a major component of wealth." Husser, of SHE Inspires, says.
The impressive speaker line-up includes The Cash Flow Diva, Janet Tonkins, Serial Entrepreneur, TV Personality, and Radio Host, Kimberly Salley, Broker Associate, and Enrolled Agent, Leona Zanders- Drayton, Owner of Chatman Group, Shakeima Chatman, Marketing Agency Owner, Emma McKenney,
Entrepreneur and Content Creator, Shaniequa Washington, Entrepreneur and Business Development Consultant- Nataki Kambon.
Attendees can expect to glean a wealth of information to start their wealth journey through topics such as:
• Legacy positioning
• Wealth through business ownership
• Money Mindset and the manifestation
• Wealth through real estate investing
• The Steps to financial freedom
• Maintaining wealth through tax planning and more.
• Retirement planning
They will leave with a greater awareness of:
• Acquiring and managing multi-state rental portfolios
• Wealth through commercial property ownership
• Proper business development
• Funding for start-ups or scaling existing businesses
• Business marketing for maximum revenue and client intake
• Tax advantage strategies for wealth preservation and income protection
• How to leverage the tax code to grow your wealth 3X FASTER and have more money to build wealth
• Unlock massive tax savings using real estate
• Using assets to pay fewer taxes
• Structure trusts to save on taxes
• The money mindset necessary for wealth-building
• Building wealth through land and home ownership
• Positioning finances for retirement-ready tax-free income
SHE (Shateka Husser Enterprise) Inspires provides a conglomeration of services nationwide to ensure
all soar higher spiritually, financially, and professionally. These services are rendered via symposiums, workshops, masterclasses, group masterminds, and organizational demand.
Combat veteran, Retirement Consultant, and Founder of SHE Inspires, Shateka Husser, is excited about the symposium. When asked about the motivation for hosting the event, Husser explained: “North Charleston High School’s building slogan stuck with me through my adult years, “Education is a possession of which man cannot be robbed” so what better way to empower my childhood community of business owners and career professionals by sharing what school did not teach us about winning in wealth and becoming financially secure.”
Although the Wealth Building Symposium is in honor of Women’s History Month, all genders are welcome to attend the event. Seating for the event is limited; therefore, those who are interested are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. Sponsorship opportunities and vendor spots are also available for businesses that want to expand their reach and brand awareness for this and subsequent 2023 events. For registration and further information about the event and speakers, visit http://iamwealthsymposium.com/.
Media contact: Shateka Husser
Email: Staff@WinningInWealth.org
Shateka Husser
SHE Inspires
+1 800-601-0538
info@shatekahusser.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn