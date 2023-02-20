Exemplifi wins a complete website redesign contract for the Los Angeles Metro
Exemplifi wins a complete website redesign contract for the Los Angeles Metro
As a CA-based website development firm and an expert in the transportation sector.We were a perfect match to develop and modernize the LA Metro website to give users a seamless travel experience.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi has recently been selected as the service provider of choice for the redesign of the LA Metro website. This contract was awarded by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which directly operates a large transit system that includes bus, light rail, heavy rail (subway), and bus rapid transit services; and provides funding for transit it does not operate, including Metrolink commuter rail, municipal bus operators and paratransit services.
— Vinod Pabba
Exemplifi was chosen amongst multiple leading firms, through a rigorous and extremely thorough screening process lasting more than half a year. Exemplifi is a Web Excellence Award 2022 recipient in the transportation category for their redesign work for North America’s leading freight analytics firms.
“As a California registered SMB that has worked with building and redesigning websites for the transportation sector, it was clear to us that we could perfectly fulfill the goals of the LA Metro authorities,” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “It’s rare to find a firm that has the technical skill set, and the domain expertise to fulfill the needs of the county, and we are happy that the LA Metro authorities found that in us. ''
“Keeping in mind the goal of providing an amazing user experience for users of the LA Metro website, we developed and modernized multiple user-centric features like travel planning, schedules, map views, alerts, and event updates.'' he continued. “Our objective is to fulfill the county’s need for a committed partner in building secure, visually appealing, user-friendly websites, and I believe we can deliver on that. ”
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards.
ashwin Thapliyal
Exemplifi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn