BBA's ReStart Initiative Promotes Economic Development for Memphis Business Owners This Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Business Association of Memphis (BBA) remains committed to cultivating and growing their Memphis ReStart Initiative, a Black business initiative designed to promote economic development within the Memphis community. This Black History Month, it's important to not only acknowledge Black contributions to American culture, but to take actionable steps towards Black economic prosperity.

Founded in 1974, BBA is missioned to help Black entrepreneurs, professionals, and executive-level candidates in Memphis succeed through education, advocacy, and business development. Now, that mission has expanded to include the Memphis ReStart Initiative, a program focused on advocating for and uplifting the Black business community and providing Memphis business owners with the guidance needed to overcome barriers to success.

This ReStart Initiative is built on three pillars: Next Level Leadership, Succession Solutions, and Talent Connect. These pillars are designed to help Black business professionals gain insight, develop relationships, and access the resources needed for success. Next level leadership provides business owners with the skills to take their businesses to the next level. Succession solutions help business owners understand the best practices of succession planning and the benefits of acquiring existing businesses over starting their own and passing along Black wealth in the community. Talent connection works to connect qualified Black professionals with potential employers, creating more diverse hiring pools for Memphis businesses.

In addition to promoting their Memphis ReStart Initiative, BBA is excited to welcome Alan Grumble as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Through this position, he can help continue BBA's progress on the ReStart Initiative along with building on BBA's mission to create and implement innovative programs that grow and expand Black-owned businesses in Memphis.

Throughout Black History Month and beyond, BBA will continue to support business owners through their ReStart Initiative and work towards creating Black wealth initiatives in Memphis. Learn more about BBA and their Memphis ReStart Initiative at https://bbamemphis.com/ .

About Black Business Association of Memphis

The Black Business Association of Memphis (BBA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the economic development of Black businesses in Memphis. Founded in 1974, all BBA members proudly unite behind the goal of empowerment through entrepreneurship and the improvement of business for Black minority business owners.

Funded in part through a Grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

