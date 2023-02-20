Tuffy Security Products Introduces Heavy-Duty Storage Options for New Ford Broncos

CORTEZ, Colo., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuffy Security Products has a new line of secure storage options available for the 2021-2023 Ford Bronco that includes a Center Console Safe, Tailgate Table for both 4-door and 2-door models, a Cargo Drawer for 4-door Bronco models, a Security Trunk Lockbox for 2-door models as well as several Deck Enclosure options. Custom designed for the reinvented Bronco, these heavy-duty storage solutions keep valuables out of sight and secure while providing peace-of-mind for drivers and passengers.

The Console Safe (Part #385-01) conceals valuables from prying eyes while keeping them protected, yet easily accessible. Made of welded steel with a double bitted cam lock, the slide-in console safe is ideal for storing electronics, documents and firearms. The safe, which blends with OEM styling, is built with a patented Pry-Guard II locking system with a steel latch that allows the lid to be latched without locking.

For keeping other types of gear organized in the rear of new Bronco models, Tuffy is introducing a Tailgate Table (Part #760) that attaches to the inside of the Bronco tailgate. Its lid folds down into a table with a work surface that can hold up to 40 lbs. The exterior is designed with a MOLLE grid that makes it easy to attach holsters, D-rings, medical kits, storage bags, recovery gear and other overlanding items for easy access. It mounts to existing OEM tailgate rail mounts using standard hand tools and all hardware is included.

Also available for the Ford Bronco are the Cargo Drawer (Part #757) for 4-Door models and Security Trunk Lockbox (Part #759) for 2-Door models. The welded steel Cargo Drawer mounts behind the rear seat using OEM mounting points and can be securely locked to provide protection for tools, equipment and other valuables. The Security Trunk Lockbox mounts to the cargo floor and offers over 3.5 cubic feet of lockable storage space. The trunk lockbox lid is supported by gas lifts and the door can be latched closed without being locked.

Tuffy's line of rear enclosures includes the Deluxe Deck Enclosure (Part #755), the Deck Enclosure (Part #756) for 4-door models as well as the Deck Enclosure for 2-door models (Part # 758).

The company's Deluxe Deck Enclosure (Part #755) utilizes a lid that secures shut using Tuffy's patented security system working in conjunction with the Bronco's locking tailgate to create 24 cubic feet of lockable rear storage area. The lid easily hinges open and is supported by gas struts. The lid as well as the vertical front and both side panels can easily be removed without tools to transport larger items.

Tuffy's Part #756 Deck Enclosure for 4-door Bronco models also works in conjunction with the vehicle's locking tailgate by securing shut when the rear door is locked to offer 22 cubic feet of lockable storage space. Its front and side panels have a MOLLE grid design for increased ventilation and an infinite number of gear attachment options. Four D-ring tie downs come standard on top of the lid for securing extra grab bags.

Tuffy's Part #758 Deck Enclosure offers 12.5 cubic feet of lockable storage space for 2-door Bronco models. The front and side panels feature a MOLLE grid and the lid secures shut using Tuffy's patented security system working in conjunction with the vehicle's locking tailgate. No drilling is required and standard hand tools can be used to install any of Tuffy's Deck Enclosures. All mounting hardware is included.

All storage products made by Tuffy Security Products blend with OE styling and are constructed of superior grade welded steel with a durable powder coat finish that holds up to years of use. The rock-solid Pry-Guard locking system with steel components and a 10-tumbler, double bitted security lock containing built-in weather seals provides the durability and security that makes Tuffy Security Products the leader in the market.

"These useful accessory products for the Ford Bronco help vehicle owners meet a variety of secure storage needs," said Chip Olson, marketing manager for Tuffy Security Products. "Their innovative design, superior construction and exclusive locking system make them valuable additions to Broncos used for work and play."

About Tuffy Security Products

Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with North American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and Magna, and is a sister company of Bestop Accessories Group, which through acquisition, also consists of Baja Designs, PRP, Softtopper, SpeedStrap, Bullring, Aluminess, sPod, MGP Caliper Covers and Status. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts, Twitter: @tuffyproducts

