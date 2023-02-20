Global Green Ammonia Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Green Ammonia Market is expected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 18.1 billion by 2028, to grow at a CAGR of 73.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green ammonia market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-use application outlook, the transportation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green ammonia market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Siemens Energy, Man Energy Solutions, ThyssenKrupp AG, Nel ASA, ITM Power, Green Hydrogen Systems, McPhy Energy S.A., Electrochaea, Hydrogenics, and Starfire Energy among others, are some of the key players in the global green ammonia market

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Green Ammonia Market - Forecast to 2028''

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

Solid Oxide Electrolysis

End-Use Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Transportation

Power Generation

Industrial Feedstock

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

