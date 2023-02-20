Atlanta Rapper J Lock Drops Nostalgic New Single "Selfish" Alongside R&B Icon RL

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner Road Music Empire LLC. is thrilled to announce the release of emerging artist, J.Lock's, latest single "Selfish" in collaboration with renowned American R&B singer, RL . The new track has a smooth R&B vibe mixed with witty bars that showcases J Lock's versatility and lyricism combined with RL's exceptional musical talent. The blend of rap with a play on a late-2000s production style is the right combination for nostalgists.

"Selfish" is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Fans can also watch the official music video on J Lock's YouTube channel.

"In my 25 + year career I've been blessed with the opportunity to work with established hip hop greats like…Tupac…Big Pun.. Naughty By Nature.. and Rick Ross… it's been an honor to add a future legend like J.Lock to this amazing list," said RL.

The single features RL's signature blend of velvety harmonies, seductive rhythms, and expressive vocals. The song is a powerful reflection on love, the ego, and the human experience, drawing listeners in with heartfelt lyrics, memorable melodies and cinematic visuals.

"We're excited to share this single with the world," said J Lock. "You can expect real authentic music. A rap and R&B essence from the track followed by melodies and dope lyrics. It's a really nice hit."

The Mississippi-born recording artist has been honing his skills in Atlanta. Since 2021, J. Lock has become a more notable name in the music space making music with a blend of gangsta rap and melodies for the ladies. J. Lock released his debut EP Typa SZN in 2021, featuring his stand-out track "City Life" in which he announces his arrival in the game. He would go on to release "On Deck," a hard-hitting and high-energy street anthem in which he raps about the grind and the hustle.

With this latest release, J Lock and RL continue to push the boundaries of rap and R&B music, merging the old and new. Stay tuned for powerful live performances, new content and media interviews. J Lock has been featured in the following outlets: RollingOut Magazine , Mogul Magazine , Music Xclusives, Lyrical Lemonade, World Star Hip Hop , Official Black Magazine & more.

For more information about J Lock and his music, visit: www.jlockofficial.com or follow him on Instagram @j.lockofficial , Tik Tok & YouTube.

Media Contact:

Kalika Hastings for Stoner Road Music Empire

514-518-5452

354073@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-rapper-j-lock-drops-nostalgic-new-single-selfish-alongside-rb-icon-rl-301750261.html

SOURCE Stoner Road Music Empire LLC