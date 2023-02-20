London-based community interest company provides recent case studies of impact repurposed tech can have on those in need

Tech reuse is better than recycling - Change starts at the top, join other business heroes today!

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SocialBox.Biz wants people to know that old laptops, including Apple Mac laptops, can be a stepping stone for those in need. The community interest company started the Business Heroes initiative to partner with businesses to salvage and repurpose outdated but working laptops, including Apple products, and donate them.“We are the only community interest company rehoming old but usable tech from companies, universities, and schools and placing them in the hands of the disadvantaged in local UK communities in this way,” said the SocialBox.Biz team. “We provide on-site data removal services and load donated tech with open source software, solving common problems for IT teams. We’ve done a lot, but we will do a lot more with the help of more partners.”One SocialBox.Biz charity partner, Migrant Help, forwarded a case study in which one of their clients, who had escaped modern day slavery, showed talent as a DJ. He’d been taken under the wing of music enthusiasts there who invited him to DJ with them at their gigs, and his confidence is growing enormously. A Macbook Air would be pivotal in carving out his future.SocialBox.Biz has forged partnerships with numerous charity initiatives across the UK. One such is partnership is with C4WS Homeless Project. This Central London organisation offers comprehensive services to help homeless people get back on their feet, including English classes, legal assistance, help finding jobs, and housing assistance.Through our partnership with C4WS, we provide laptops which dramatically shape the lives of those in need. With a laptop in their possession, homeless people can more easily transition into career and employment opportunities. They can also communicate with others and enjoy entertainment.For example, one C4WS homeless client and his father recently benefited from a laptop donated by SocialBox.Biz. The laptop helped them with daily tasks, applying for various benefits, and pursuing education.Another homeless man who went to C4WS for help received a laptop via SocialBox.Biz. He’d previously had a laptop that stopped working, and with a new laptop, he was able to update his CV and continue pursuing jobs.Enclosed is also a photo of M, who moved out of C4WS winter shelter this month into more permanent accommodation and was very happy to be gifted a laptop! He has given his consent for the photo to be used.The Business Heroes program is an initiative aimed at gaining additional business partners and providing for people like the young man from the case study and countless others in need. This year, SocialBox.Biz aims to recruit new Business Heroes and take unwanted, outdated, but still functioning laptops and other tech off their hands.(please re-tweet)SocialBox.Biz is sounding the alarm for more businesses, organisations in the education industry, and universities to join their cause. The vast volume of outdated tech generated by these sectors alone could help many; donating to SocialBox.Biz is far more sustainable than recycling. The team at SocialBox.Biz invites business heroes to join the movement today and be a champion for those in need. Learn more at https://www.socialbox.biz ABOUT SOCIALBOX.BIZSocialBox.Biz is a Community Interest Company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative technology solutions.SocialBox.Biz launched in 2014 to take unused and outdated laptops and other no longer needed but still usable technology from businesses, organisations, and other agencies and wipe them clean before upgrading and donating them to those in need. Today, the company is working towards larger donation milestones. In order to ensure all reused laptops are used to their fullest, SocialBox.Biz works with accommodation services and charities that monitor usage of the electronics.CONTACTSocialBox.BizPhone: +44 843 289 5722Website: https://www.socialbox.biz ###

