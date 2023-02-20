Cognitive Behavioral Expert Shares Her Own Story to Light a Path for Other Trauma Survivors

Allyson Roberts shares her powerful story in The Spiritual Journey to be a beacon for others searching for their true paths. Author, speaker and cognitive behavioral coach Allyson Roberts

Allyson Roberts is the author of The Spiritual Journey: The Part No One Talks About, an international speaker and the founder of Unapologetic Power, LLC.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her latest book, The Spiritual Journey: The Part No One Talks About, Allyson Roberts lays bare her true story of surviving abuse, homelessness and teen pregnancy on a trajectory marked by unthinkable circumstances but sprinkled with sparks of intuition that gently guided her toward a new life.

Her willingness to be vulnerable is particularly meaningful in light of her passion: helping others overcome their pain from childhood trauma through her work as a cognitive behavioral coach. Roberts understands that healing doesn’t come easy because she has been there.

At 19 years old, she found herself pregnant and living in her car, feeling lost, fearful and abandoned. She turned to the timeless words of Napoleon Hill in his book, Think and Grow Rich, and tapped into spiritual guidance to find a way forward. Roberts says she wasn’t sure she would survive, or if the child growing inside of her would make it, but she knew she had the power to turn things around if she could just get her mind focused on what she wanted.

Years later, Roberts shares her powerful story in The Spiritual Journey to be a beacon for others searching for their true paths.

In this book, readers will discover:

• The past does not have to dictate your future, and how to break free from patterns that keep you bound to it.

• Why others expect you to behave certain ways and how to make your own needs, desires and feelings non-negotiable.

• Effective ways to change it all so you can finally step into your true self.

About the Author

Allyson Roberts is an author, speaker and cognitive behavioral coach transforming lives across the globe. She’s won awards for her work and has been recognized by Feedspot as one of the Top 20 Coaches in the World.

Roberts uses her method of “personalized science” that she developed after seeing a need in her clients that wasn’t being met in the coaching industry. She helps her clients understand how the brain works and incorporates spirituality to provide the safety needed for accelerated growth. “Change happens at the speed of safety,” is something she teaches, and she says her clients have transformative experiences as a result.

She is the founder of Unapologetic Power, LLC, and is known for her bestselling programs, such as Stop Shilting on Yourself, Painless Pivots to Purpose and Unapologetic Power. Her book, The Magic in You, can be found in her blog series. She is also in several other book collaborations, including her own Behind the Power series on Amazon.com.

For more information, please visit www.allysonroberts.com, or follow the author in IG (allysonroberts_), TikTok (@allysonroberts_), Facebook (Outrageous Results with Allyson Roberts) and LinkedIn (Allyson Roberts).

