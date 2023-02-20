"What Happened When I Was Asleep" by William Dingwall to be launched soon
LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Happened When I Was Asleep" by William Dingwall
William Dingwall is set to release his debut book, "What Happened When I Was Asleep," a thought-provoking account of the current state of global affairs and the need for civilisation to take back control. The book offers a compelling insight into the author's journey from being a simple gardener to becoming an advocate for children around the world who have no voice.
Throughout the book, Dingwall weaves in the story of Sir William Wallace (Braveheart) and the importance of his spirit's dream, which reveals a significant truth that cannot be ignored. The book also highlights the need for society to protect the younger generation from totalitarianism that threatens their future.
Dingwall, a Stirling native, draws inspiration from his life experiences of living in various countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Dover, and Saudi Arabia. However, his motivation to write the book came from being part of a current affairs group in U3A, where he engaged in discussions with members about global warming and other important topics.
In "What Happened When I Was Asleep," Dingwall reminds readers of their responsibilities as adults to protect the future of mankind, asking them to take action and rise up against the calculated deception of the world's elites, oligarchs, governments, deep state, and their foot soldiers.
The book is a must-read for anyone concerned about the future of the planet and the younger generation. It challenges readers to take a stand, and together, make a difference in the world.
"What Happened When I Was Asleep" is soon to be released on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.
For media inquiries, please contact the Publishers at [info@woodbridgepublishers.co.uk].
Freddy Thomas
