Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,281 in the last 365 days.

"What Happened When I Was Asleep" by William Dingwall to be launched soon

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Happened When I Was Asleep" by William Dingwall

William Dingwall is set to release his debut book, "What Happened When I Was Asleep," a thought-provoking account of the current state of global affairs and the need for civilisation to take back control. The book offers a compelling insight into the author's journey from being a simple gardener to becoming an advocate for children around the world who have no voice.

Throughout the book, Dingwall weaves in the story of Sir William Wallace (Braveheart) and the importance of his spirit's dream, which reveals a significant truth that cannot be ignored. The book also highlights the need for society to protect the younger generation from totalitarianism that threatens their future.

Dingwall, a Stirling native, draws inspiration from his life experiences of living in various countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Dover, and Saudi Arabia. However, his motivation to write the book came from being part of a current affairs group in U3A, where he engaged in discussions with members about global warming and other important topics.

In "What Happened When I Was Asleep," Dingwall reminds readers of their responsibilities as adults to protect the future of mankind, asking them to take action and rise up against the calculated deception of the world's elites, oligarchs, governments, deep state, and their foot soldiers.
The book is a must-read for anyone concerned about the future of the planet and the younger generation. It challenges readers to take a stand, and together, make a difference in the world.

"What Happened When I Was Asleep" is soon to be released on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.

For media inquiries, please contact the Publishers at [info@woodbridgepublishers.co.uk].

Freddy Thomas
Woodbridge Publishers
+44 1134900487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

"What Happened When I Was Asleep" by William Dingwall to be launched soon

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.