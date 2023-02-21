AxleHire Expands Tech-Forward, Last Mile Delivery Services into Las Vegas Region
AxleHire’s Expansion into the Las Vegas Region Marks its Nineteenth Major U.S. Metro Area to Date
Our investment in this new sortation center expands our delivery coverage in the Las Vegas area while expanding our network in the southwest.”EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, AxleHire today announced its expansion into the Las Vegas market, expanding to its nineteenth major metropolitan area to date.

Located in North Las Vegas, the new facility enables the company to provide high-quality deliveries throughout the region. Sellers can inject packages for local delivery and distribution to our Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco centers, all while enjoying 99%+ on-time delivery (OTD) rates and a superior delivery experience. AxleHire leverages its routing algorithms to optimize delivery routes and create greater delivery density that saves time, miles, fuel, and CO2 emissions.
“Our investment in this new sortation center expands our delivery coverage in the Las Vegas area while expanding our network in the southwest,” said AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant. “We have a great team in Las Vegas, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and supporting the local economy.”
In addition to Las Vegas, AxleHire operates and has sortation centers in 18 of the 25 major U.S. metro areas, including New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Washington, D.C., among others.
About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in 19 of the 25 major U.S. metro urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers.
For more information about AxleHire, please visit axlehire.com.
