Stoyan Gerganov is Sofema's New Business Advisor & Sales Executive
Sofema is pleased to present the members of its dedicated teamSOFIA, BULGARIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is pleased to present the members of its dedicated team
Stoyan Gerganov is Business Advisor & Sales Executive at Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com & Sofema Online (SOL) www.SofemaOnline.com
Sofema has been delivering high-level regulatory training since 2008. As the company continues to grow, it strives to get to know its customers, so it can meet their needs in the best possible way. This goes both ways, and that’s why Sofema wants to present its team.
What Stoyan shared about his working experience with Sofema?
He started working for Sofema Aviation Services at the beginning of 2023. According to him, the Sofema team is amazing – dedicated and knowledgeable people who take pride in what they do and always give 100% which only motivates him to be even better at his job.
1. Sofema asked Stoyan what inspired him to become Business Advisor & Sales Executive.
He shared that his first experience with sales was back in 2012. He really liked the variety of the job, meeting and talking to new people and experiencing the fulfilment of closing a deal. From then on as they say once a Salesman, always Salesman.
2. Sofema asked Stoyan to describe his job in three words.
He shared that his job is consisting of Persistence, Negotiation, Expertise
3. Sofema asked Stoyan which skills he had developed during his career as a Sales Executive.
He shared that apart from the ability to negotiate and close deals, he developed the ability to listen to the person on the opposite line and act accordingly.
4. Sofema asked Stoyan what is the best aspect of being a part of the Sofema Team.
He shared that he likes the fact that on his shoulders lies the responsibility to develop the whole sales process.
5. Sofema asked Stoyan what would the title be if he could write a book about his life.
He shared that the book would be called “The Curious Case of Stoyan Gerganov.”
6. Sofema asked Stoyan if he has a hidden talent.
He shared that he always seems to have a plan B when things get tough.
About Sofema Aviation Services
Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com and Sofema Online www.SofemaOnline.com provide classroom and online training for regulatory and vocational training fully compliant with EASA requirements. Over the years they have helped many thousands of aviation professionals gain a deep understanding of both the regulatory environment as well as competence-building vocational training. Since 2008, the company has achieved over 85,000 enrollments. 650+ Classroom & Webinar courses are currently available together with over 300 online courses at www.SofemaOnline.com
Sofema is making it (even) more convenient
Sofema is here to support the competence-building of its clients. The Business Advisor & Sales Executive – Stoyan Gerganov is ready to help them select the right training option for them or their organisation. Guidance requests are sent to info@sassofia.com
Next Steps
More details about the Sofema services are available on the websites Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com & Sofema Online www.SofemaOnline.com, or at team@sassofia.com.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
59 2 821 08 06
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube