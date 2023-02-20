WHITE COLLAR SUPPORT GROUP TO HOLD MILESTONE 350TH MEETING
White Collar Criminal Justice Community Continues to Expand Resources and ReachGREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwich, CT: Progressive Prison Ministries, Inc., the world’s first ministry devoted to those navigating the white collar criminal justice system, will hold its 350th weekly White Collar Support Group meeting online on Zoom on Monday, March 6, 2023, 7 pm ET, 4 pm PT. More than 600 people prosecuted for white collar crimes have participated in the support group meetings.
In celebration of the 7 years of community reflected in this milestone, Craig Stanland, Bill Livolsi, and many other men and women from the white collar justice-impacted community, will share the “AHA moments” in their journeys that changed their perceptions and inspired them to create productive and meaningful lives before incarceration, during prison and upon reentry into society.
Co-founded in 2013 by Connecticut resident/NYC white collar attorney and ordained minister, Jeffrey D. Grant, Esq. (Jeff Grant), the ministry’s mission is to help individuals prosecuted for white collar crimes to take responsibility for their actions and the wreckage they caused, make amends, and move forward in new way of life centered on hope, service, compassion, tolerance and empathy.
Progressive Prison Ministries’ goal is to provide spiritual solutions and emotional support to those who are feeling alone, isolated, and hopeless. Its objective is to help them find a path to a healthy, spirit-filled place on the other side of what may seem like insurmountable problems.
In addition to providing resources and community, Grant is the leading advocate for ensuring white collar-related issues are included within the ever-evolving debate around the criminal justice system. “When we started the ministry in 2013, people who had been to prison were pariahs with little opportunity to have a second chance,” said Grant. “A decade later, criminal justice reform is an important national conversation; we are proud of our work to enable white collar justice advocates to have a seat at the table.”
To date, the community has been a featured source surrounding white collar-related issues, including a recent profile of Grant and the White Collar Support Group in the New Yorker. Grant’s work has also been featured in major national media including Entrepreneur, Bloomberg, Reuters, Forbes, and Greenwich Magazine as well as major podcasts such as The Rich Roll Podcast. Grant has also been a Mainstage presenter at prestigious conferences such as The Nantucket Project. In addition to being a popular interviewee, Grant has helped thousands of his community members navigate their past and push towards re-establishing themselves as productive contributors to society.
With both Juris Doctorate (law) and Master of Divinity degrees, Grant provides a unique perspective of understanding about what and how community members are coping with and facing times ahead of them. Grant himself spent almost 14 months in a Federal prison for a white collar crime he committed in 2001.
The weekly Monday meeting is held online on Zoom beginning at 7 pm ET, 6 pm CT, 5 pm MT, 4 pm PT and lasts approximately 75 minutes. During the meeting, members are given the chance to reflect on their healing process as well as embrace those who are new to the group, which continues to grow with each weekly gathering.
Additional information and support is provided on the ministry’s widely regarded website, prisonist.org, that provides over ten years’ of important content and resources to those going through the system, and on the group’s Slack channels. The ministry regularly sends newsletters and books to its members who are currently incarcerated.
About Progressive Prison Ministries: Established in 2013 in Greenwich, CT, Progressive Prison Ministries is the world’s first ministry devoted to serving devoted to those navigating the white collar criminal justice system. More information is available on its website at prisonist.org and on its social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Progressive Prison Ministries’ Co-Founders: Co-founders husband and wife Jeff Grant and Lynn Springer were featured in a twelve-page article in Greenwich Magazine: The Redemption of Jeff Grant. After an addiction to prescription opioids and serving almost 14 months in a Federal prison for a white-collar crime he committed in 2001, Grant began his own reentry – earning a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in New York City with a focus in Social Ethics. In May 2021, Grant’s law license was reinstated by the New York State Supreme Court.
