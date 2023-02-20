Voolsy Screen rebrands itself as DotSignage to evolve its global business market
Voolsy Screen, well-known for its Digital Signage / Digital Menu Boards software is rebranding itself to DotSignage with immediate effect.
Voolsy Screen, well-known for its digital signage software is rebranding itself to DotSignage with immediate effect. The decision comes with a set vision to represent itself as a global brand diving further more into industry specific approach and setting up a global stage to meet all comprehensive business needs.
— CEO & Founder
“We are a brand that serves every industry, but Voolsy Screen has set a special place for itself in the digital menu board category. While digital menu boards will continue to stay our best offering, we do not want to limit ourselves just to that. We already have clients from several industries who are putting our apps and features to good use. With DotSignage, we are expanding our reach to other industry sectors that need digital signages”, says Smit Nebhwani, Founder and CEO of DotSignage.
DotSignage currently serves 5000+ screens globally and has shown exponential growth every year. This move will ensure its enhanced presence in retail, healthcare, corporates, gyms, fitness centers, movie theatres and several other industry sectors. The transition in the rebranding is set to be gradual such that current customers do not face any issues.
The said product also has 30+ integrated apps of which the digital menu template editor and canvas editor is used the most, reason being the variety of good-looking templates it offers and the ease with which the apps can be used. With this rebranding, it plans on adding more value to its core offerings and keep upgrading the solution with customer-centric updates.
“The name DotSignage gels in well with our idea of establishing a brand that ends your search of a seamless digital signage software. We want to make things easier for our clients and be a universal solution that serves all their needs. We are soon adding many useful updates like YouTube Integration, ability to review content display on TV screens, use of videos on our industry best template and canvas editor, weather updates and much more. These updates are sure to give us a big push” added Smit.
About DotSignage:
DotSignage is a digital signage software solution that works with any Android TV or Amazon Firestick. The system is cloud-based and lets you manage your content updates on remotely placed TV screens easily. The solution has 30+ integrated apps that include in-built menu board template editor, canvas editor, google apps integration, RSS feeds, news feeds and much more.
