Vantage Circle Hosted A Webcast On ‘Quiet Quitting’

When employees are overworked, it's natural for them to feel exhausted and unable to continue.”PLANO, TEXAS, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, hosted its first episode of the second season of Vantage Point webcast: A view from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by bestselling author and executive coach Chester Elton, and global keynote speaker Adrian Gostick on 16th February 2023. In this episode, Chester and Adrian discussed "Quiet Quitting is a modern form of Disengagement - How are managers dealing with it?" with the guest speakers.
The webcast's primary objective was to bring attention to the issue of quiet quitting, which can have serious consequences for businesses in terms of decreased employee engagement and productivity. Experts from various industries shared insights into why employees prefer this method, how HR professionals and managers can deal with the sudden loss of an employee, and how to support the remaining team members through this transition period.
This episode highlighted the following points:
What are the reasons of quiet quitting?
- How are HR leaders or managers dealing with quiet quitting?
- How to create effective employee engagement in the workplace?
- How can an organization tackle quiet quitting?
The guests for the first episode included Seema Bhansali (VP-Employee Experience & Inclusion, Henry Schein) & Melissa Anderson (Global Head of Well-being & Recognition at FIS), and Partha Neog, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle. In the session, Seema, Melissa, and Partha talked about the importance of job satisfaction and the different perspectives related to quiet quitting in today's corporate world.
Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, “ Quiet quitting is not a matter of laziness but a symptom of a deeper problem or exhaustion. When employees are overworked, it's natural for them to feel exhausted and unable to continue. We need to acknowledge the toll that workplace stress and burnout can take on employees and take action to prevent it. The right kind of employee engagement and how we can create a whole culture of recognition, engagement, and well-being are very important. These are the areas where the HR leader plays a very significant role.”
Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
