Growth of Home Remodeling Market to Surpass $1,317.50 Billion Forecast by 2030 | Andersen, Dow, Kohler

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Home Remodeling Market is a broad and diverse industry that involves the renovation, improvement, and upgrading of residential properties. Home remodeling can range from simple cosmetic changes to major renovations that involve structural changes, such as room additions or complete home makeovers.

The global home remodeling market size was valued at $852.10 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,317.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The market is influenced by a variety of factors, including trends in design and technology, changes in home ownership and housing demographics, and fluctuations in the broader economy. In recent years, the growth of the home remodeling market has been driven in part by a strong housing market, low interest rates, and a desire among homeowners to personalize their living spaces and increase the value of their homes.

Leading market players in the global Home Remodeling Market include:

Andersen Corporation, Dow Inc., Industrie Cotto Pessagno S.p.A, JELD-WEN, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kohler Co., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Pella Corporation and Seven Group Holdings Limited (Boral Limited).

The home remodeling market includes a wide range of services, such as kitchen and bathroom remodeling, interior and exterior painting, roofing, flooring, windows and doors, plumbing and electrical, landscaping, and more. Many remodeling projects are undertaken by individual homeowners, but there are also many professional home remodeling companies and contractors that offer a wide range of services to clients.

The home remodeling market is highly competitive, with many players vying for a share of the market. Competition is driven by factors such as price, quality of work, customer service, and reputation. The industry is also highly regulated, with many state and local laws and regulations governing the licensing and certification of contractors, building codes and safety standards, and consumer protection.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Home Remodeling market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Home Remodeling market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

