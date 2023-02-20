Primary Cell Culture Market Set for Strong Growth | ATCC, Corning, Lonza, MatTek, Merck, Promocell GmbH

Primary Cell Culture Market size, share

Life Science Research Companies Boost Primary Cell Culture Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary cell culture market is a rapidly growing industry with a wide range of applications. The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for cell-based assays in drug discovery and development, as well as the increasing focus on personalized medicine.

There are several factors driving the growth of the primary cell culture market. One of the major factors is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, which has led to a rise in the demand for cell-based therapies. Additionally, the need for early and accurate diagnosis of diseases is also driving the market growth.

The market for primary cell culture is also being driven by the increasing focus on regenerative medicine, which involves the use of cells to repair or replace damaged tissues or organs. In addition, the growing use of primary cell culture in toxicology testing and the development of new drugs is also contributing to the market growth.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is currently the largest market for primary cell culture, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing focus on research and development activities in the region.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 ,

1. ATCC

2. Cell Biologics

3. CellSystems GmbH

4. Corning

5. Creative Bioarray

6. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

7. GE Healthcare

8. Irvine Scientific

9. Lonza

10. MatTek Ltd

11. Merck

12. Promocell GmbH

13. Themo Scientific.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced launch of a new cell culture medium for the expansion of human T lymphocytes for allogeneic cell therapies. This cultural media can be used in storage of T lymphocytes.

In 2020, Corning launched its 3D clear tissue clearing reagent. This reagent can be used for in-vitro 3D cell culture models such as speroids, organoids, and microtissues.

In 2019, Thermo Fisher announced launch of cell culture media. This media remain stable when stored at room temperature and can be used to promote cell growth by providing nutrients to cells.



𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By product, the market includes primary cells, reagents, supplements, and media. Primary cells are cells that are directly extracted from tissues, whereas cell lines are cells that have been established and cultured in the laboratory over multiple generations. Reagents, supplements, and media are used to support the growth and maintenance of primary cells in culture.

By application, the market can be segmented into vaccine production, stem cell therapy, virology, and others. Primary cell culture is used in the production of vaccines and in the development of stem cell therapies. It is also used in virology research to study the replication and pathogenesis of viruses.

By end user, the market can be segmented into life science research companies, research institutes, and others. Life science research companies include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, while research institutes include academic and government research organizations.

By region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the largest market for primary cell culture, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth of the primary cell culture market is driven by factors such as increasing investments in research and development, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for personalized medicine. However, the high cost of primary cell culture products and the technical challenges associated with primary cell culture can limit market growth.

