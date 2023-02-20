Submit Release
Dallas-Fort Worth Area STEM Collaboration Network to Host Educational and Networking Event for Area STEM Educators

Event will bring together STEM educators, leaders, and advocates to tour two innovative STEM schools and engage in targeted collaboration sessions

This Thurs., Feb. 23, educators across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area will have the opportunity to convene with other innovators and visionaries interested in enhancing STEM education for all learners. Presented by the Dallas-Fort Worth Area STEM Collaboration Network (DFW-SCN) and sponsored by the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE), the event runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is being hosted by Waxahachie ISD (WISD).

"Educators and leaders who attend this event understand that STEM isn't just about science, technology, engineering, and math; it's about excellent teaching across the curriculum," said Craig R. Leager, executive director of NISE. "We are grateful to Waxahachie ISD for hosting this event and providing the opportunity to help other area educators elevate their instruction and strengthen student learning."

A tour of two innovative STEM schools in Waxahachie will kick off the event at 9 a.m. The tour will include:

  • Wilemon STEAM Academy, a K-5 elementary school located at 600 West 2nd Street. Wilemon was the one of the first schools in the nation to have all teachers receive STEM certification from NISE.
  • Waxahachie High School CTE, located at 3001 US-287. The Career and Technology Center serves Waxahachie ISD and area students in grades 9-12 by embracing quality instructional partnerships with business and industry to prepare students for the challenges of post-secondary education and a globally competitive workplace.

After the tours, attendees will move to the WISD Teaching Learning & Innovation building at 51 Northgate Dr. for lunch, networking, and additional collaboration organized into four strands: STEM Instruction, STEM Systems and Practices, STEM: What's Next, and Open Collaboration and Networking for participants to connect, share successes, and discuss challenges.

For a complete event agenda go to: http://info.nise.institute/hubfs/NISE_2.23.23_Agenda.pdf

For information about NISE programs, visit getstemcertified.com.

