myautoIQ wins the 2023 AWA award for Marketing Automation

myautoIQ AWA Award

myautoIQ’s AI car shopper nurturing platform gives auto dealers a zero touch way to increase the lifetime value of every customer in their database

myautoIQ can deliver unprecedented results for dealers who feel that they have very disjointed marketing or conflicted marketing messages” — Brian Pasch, founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myautoIQ, a leader in AI and automation solutions for auto dealers, today announced that Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing, has named myautoIQ as a winner of the 2023 AWA Award in the Marketing Automation category. This award recognizes the business impact that myautoIQ’s AI car shopper nurturing platform has on North America dealerships.

myautoIQ shopper nurturing products are defining the future of auto dealer sales follow-ups. Using AI and automation, myautoIQ nurtures every customer in the dealer’s database with personal messages based on their individual needs, preferences, and shopping history. With myautoIQ, shoppers receive relevant, decision-aiding information that motivates them to return to the dealership when they are ready to buy. For dealerships, this results in an increase in sales and a reduction in follow-up costs.

“Winning the 2023 AWA Award in the automation category reflects the in-market success of our AI and automation powered shopper nurturing products. The award validates what our customers already know—with myautoIQ, dealerships can consistently grow sales and profits,” said Vikrant Pathak, CEO at myautoIQ. “In fact, we are so confident in the promise of our solutions that we guarantee dealerships will see up to a 15% increase in monthly sales when they work with us.”

“Every dealer knows that it's impossible today with decentralized marketing tools to create a consistent nurturing of every customer based on their individual purchase history, their preferences, and what their needs may be using data from third parties and the Dealer's own data,” said Brian Pasch, founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises. “myautoIQ creates a continual communication outreach that nurtures each customer individually with a personalized message to increase engagement with the dealership. We are proud to be associated with companies like myautoIQ who have invested so much of their time and resources to better serve the automotive dealer community.”

The 2023 AWAs recognize the efforts of many deserving companies who stand out in their areas of expertise and have proven to be thought leaders, disruptors, and innovators. This year’s lineup of AWA winners included a number of exciting new products designed to create operational efficiencies for auto dealers, strengthen their brand, and grow their bottom line. In addition to creating new tools, the vendor community fully embraced the challenges and opportunities created by low inventory and a tight labor market. Go to awa.autos to watch video product reviews and demonstrations in all 20 categories, and hear how these products can solve pain points and make a positive impact on dealer operations.

About myautoIQ:

myautoIQ is on a mission to power digital transformation for car dealers by introducing and embedding personalization at scale into their business processes. myautoIQ’s zero-touch shopper nurturing platform uses AI and process automation to revolutionize auto dealer sales follow-ups by treating each shopper as an individual with distinct needs and thoughtfully aiding each shopper through every step of the car buying journey. myautoIQ customers drive 5-15% of sales every month using the shopper nurturing platform without involving any staff . For more information, please visit myautoIQ.com.

About Brian Pasch:

Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE), has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers since 2005. Brian has authored nine bestselling books for the automotive industry: "Remote Retailing Blueprint," "Just Faster," "Automotive Marketing Playbook," "Who Sold It?," "Swimming with Digital Sharks," "Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing," "Selling Cars in a Digital Age," Unfair Advantage," and “Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail.” Brian is an active conference speaker, 20 Group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community. He has presented workshops at NADA, Digital Dealer, DCDW, Driving Sales Executive Summit, Kain Automotive Workshops, Innovative Dealer Summit, Automotive Engagement Conferences, Automotive Boot Camp, AutoCon, VinWorx, TrueCar Dealer Summits, and the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference. Brian is Google Analytics certified, and PCG is a Google Premium Partner company.

About the AWAs

The AWAs were created in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing, primarily focused on websites. Since then, the AWAs have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for recognizing innovative products, now in 20 categories: digital retailing, marketing automation, sales process, dealer websites, digital marketing, SEO and local search, inventory management and merchandising, HR & training, fixed operations, F&I, website merchandising, conversational commerce, video technology, business intelligence tools, reputation management, and our newest categories, automatic payment platforms, digital voice assistants, enterprise retailing, and CDP/MAP technologies.