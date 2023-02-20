MRD BIDS FAREWELL TO LOYAL HRM TEALIKLAVA

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has bade farewell to its loyal Human Resource Manager (HRM) Joy Tealiklava on Friday 17 February 2023 as she moved on to serve at the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs (MJLA) as their new HRM.

Prior to Ms Tealiklava’s moving to the MJLA she served as Chief Administration Officer (CAO) at MRD since 27 July 2019 and then promoted to the HRM position in November 19 November 2020, the position she held until to date.

In a small but moving ceremony last Friday to farewell Ms Tealiklava and also to welcome her successor (new MRD HRM), Deputy Secretary Corporate Constance Wane said Ms Tealiklava has served the ministry well since joining MRD in 2019.

Ms Wane said that Ms Tealiklava’s commitment has manifested in a number of improvement and changes in the ministry especially in terms of administration and staff capacity development.

She said her service will be greatly missed at MRD but it is also a gain for her as she moves on in building her career path.

Ms Wane thanked Ms Tealiklava for all the support and commitment displayed while with the ministry over the years and wishes her the best in her future endeavour.

Ms Tealiklava also thanked MRD management and staff for all the support rendered to her over the years.

She said no man is an island. “We all need each other’s support to achieve our goals and mission or whatever is entrusted on us. And that is same for us public officers. We can achieve greater things or accomplish our organisation’s goals and mission once we work together as a team. And I believe in teamwork,” she attested.

She encouraged MRD management and staff to keep up the good work in serving our rural people and also heartened them to continue the teamwork approach.

Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu also acknowledged Ms Tealiklava’s commitment to the ministry and her contribution to the organisation and also to the reforms that the ministry is undertaking.

He also conveys best wishes to her as she moves on in her career pathway.

The ceremony also seen MRD management welcomed its new HRM Olive Maezama, who replaces Ms Tealiklava.

Prior to taking up the HRM position at MRD, Ms Maezama served as HRM at MJLA.

Ms Tealiklava was also presented with gifts by MRD management as token of appreciation for her service and contributions to the organisation.

L-R front row: New MRD Human Resource Manager Olive Maezama and MRD former HRM Joy Tealiklava. Back row: Director RDD Milfred Delemani, MRD Deputy Secretary Technical Hugo Hebala, Director Governance Hickson George, Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu, Financial Controller Timothy Paoka and Deputy Secretary Corporate Constance Wane. Photo was taken last Friday during Head of Divisions meeting to farewell former HRM and welcome the new HRM for the ministry.

– MRD Press