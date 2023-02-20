FlyNava launches its brand new product ASMI

ASMI Launch

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyNava is excited to announce the launch of ASMI (Advanced Strategic Marketing Intelligence), a competitive intelligence tool that collects and analyzes real-time data from multiple sources, explaining why fares and fare changes differ logically and scientifically.

ASMI can address challenges in a cost-effectively and real-time manner compared to current industry products which use legacy technologies. ASMI can now prevent revenue leakage that was previously unavoidable because of limited market coverage.

“We strive to build products for our customers which solve complex market problems. We're excited about ASMI, which is integrated with Jupiter, an advanced software for pricing decisions. With ASMI and Jupiter, we are well on our way to launching an integrated commercial platform for airlines” said 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬.

“Our goal with ASMI is to ensure that airlines can benefit from new technology, particularly in competitor monitoring, which has been eagerly awaited by the industry. We are eager to collaborate with airlines to implement this groundbreaking product, and to ensure that it delivers high returns on investment and success for all parties involved,” said 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐞𝐡𝐫𝐚, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

FlyNava is a software product startup that helps solve age-old problems related to reduced profitability. FlyNava’s core focus is on airlines, applying pricing optimization and decision-making frameworks for business areas like Revenue Management, Pricing, and E-Commerce. 𝐉𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫 is the pricing decision support system that is designed to progressively transform the pricing distribution functions of airlines. FlyNava has 55 people strong team building new products and solutions for airlines, to address post-pandemic business needs. FlyNava has strong partnerships with AWS, Universities, and Research Organization to create innovative solutions.