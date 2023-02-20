Borgen Travels to Ukraine to Mark First Anniversary of Invasion
Influential humanitarian toured Bucha and visiting leading aid agencies
It can’t be stressed enough how amazing and resilient the people of Ukraine are.”KYIV, UKRAINE, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clint Borgen, President of The Borgen Project is visiting Ukraine to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The Borgen Project spent the past year encouraging Members of Congress to support humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. Borgen arrived prior to President Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv.
Borgen is meeting with humanitarian organizations in Kyiv and Lviv to learn more about the struggles that millions of Ukrainians are facing. He has also been in Poland engaging with local NGOs and learning about their support for refugees.
“It’s just shocking to see how frequently hospitals and schools are being targeted,” said Borgen. “It can’t be stressed enough how amazing and resilient the people of Ukraine are.”
As missile strikes in Ukraine increase and temperatures drop, many families will be without power in freezing cold weather through the winter. Food, clean water, shelter and protection from violence are immediate needs for refugees and internally displaced people in Ukraine at this time. But, many Ukrainians are also suffering from PTSD, anxiety and other disorders.
“The psychological impact of displacement and conflict is often overlooked by relief efforts. However, for internally displaced Ukrainians and refugees, mental health services are essential for recovery,” notes Borgen.
As we mark a year since the Russian invasion began, The Borgen Project is committed to increasing advocacy for additional funding for these aid packages so that those who have been displaced can begin rebuilding their lives.
