SEC Newgate merges its two agencies based in Poland: SEC Newgate CEE becomes a top ten agency in central eastern region

After the merger, with 50 advisors and a full-offer, SEC Newgate CEE has resources to lead in one of the fast growing and populated areas in Europe

MILAN, ITALY, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The merger of SEC Newgate Polska by SEC Newgate CEE is in line with the SEC Newgate Group rebranding strategy under the umbrella brand SEC Newgate. This step matches also the Group efficiency seeking approach to integrate agencies in large markets to gain business synergy, leveraging on larger sized organizations and improve brand visibility.:This will strengthen SEC Newgate CEE in the Central Eastern Europe region specializing in strategic communication, crisis, Public Affairs, financial communication, investor relations and ESG consulting.The agency is managed by its Founding Partners: Zofia Bugajna-Kasdepke, Joanna Poniatowska and Sebastian Hejnowski (CEO) and will include former President of the Management Board of SEC Newgate Polska, Maciej Powroźnik, as Managing Partner.“SEC Newgate Group’s European footprint”, Fiorenzo Tagliabue Group CEO declared, “has always been a distinctive feature for us and we always look at this crucial market with attention. I am confident this new step towards a lean and efficient organization in the region will allow us to seize consistent opportunities for further growth.”"The initiative is a natural consolidation process of two entities from one capital group, operating largely in the same market. With such enhanced potential, we are capable of serving the largest clients in Poland comprehensively and as a hub for CEE markets," echoed Sebastian Hejnowski, President of the Management Board of SEC Newgate CEE.In 2022 the combined GP delivered by the two Warsaw based operations reached nearly 2,5 million € with a market reach spanning from the boarder of Germany to Greece up to the shores of the Baltic sea.