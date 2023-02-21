Phoenix Space and Chaffinch Trust Pilot STEM Program reaches completion In Jordan

This program, which started in the second week of January, provided refugee children aged between 14-16 years old with an introduction to (STEM)

UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Space is pleased to announce the completion of its educational pilot STEM program in partnership with The Chaffinch Trust in Amman, Jordan. This pilot program, which started in the second week of January, provided refugee children aged between 14-16 years old with an introduction to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields designed with the inspirational theme of space science.The Phoenix Space’s Flagship STEM program was created to spark an interest in STEM fields among underprivileged youth and provide them with the foundational knowledge of algebra, geometry, and Newtonian mechanics, as well as the introduction to programming and space science. The students participated in a wide range of activities that fostered their creativity and developed their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. The introduction to basic scientific investigation helped the participants to understand what science, math, programming and engineering aim to do, and what problems they can solve.The students who attended the course expressed great enthusiasm for the knowledge they have received and the activities they completed during the course. Amar (14 y.o.) is Syrian who moved to Jordan four years ago, says: ‘I really enjoyed the Phoenix Space program, especially the math and physics activities such as making rockets and kites. I think the program will not only help me do well at university but will also help in real life situations."The completion of this pilot STEM program marks a significant achievement for the students and the community.The pilot program in Jordan is also an important milestone in the collaboration between Phoenix Space and Chaffinch Trust, and we look forward to continuing working together by providing displaced and underprivileged youth quality education and empowering them to take part in transforming their lives and their communities. To mark the end of the program, some of the Phoenix Space and Chaffinch Trust team met with the students and facilitators in Jordan (see images).Feel free to discover more about the great work we have done in the past, the programs we are currently working on our future projects and learn how you can partner with us here at https://phoenixspace.org/