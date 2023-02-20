World’s Tallest Digital Stars & Stripes Happy Presidents’ Day Message Illuminates Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

For Presidents' Day The World's Tallest Digital Portrait of George Washington Lights-Up The Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News) On Presdents' Day, 700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Ignites World's Tallest Electronic Portrait of George Washington (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

Media Assets Below

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s tallest digital “Happy Presidents’ Day” Greeting is lighting-up the South Florida skyline, this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

Click For | B-Roll & Bites | Photos | Time Codes & Transcripts Below

Appearing on the superstructure are the World’s Largest L.E.D. U.S. Flag, the World’s Most-Enormous Electronic Portraits of America’s First President, George Washington, and the nation’s 16th President, Abraham Lincoln.

The skyscraper also glows with a wafting digital image of the Seal of the President of the United States.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower lighting is a patriotic celebration of the 52nd annual Presidents’ Day holiday – honoring the nation’s 46 commanders-in-chief,” explains developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of Florida’s Royal Palm Companies real estate firm.

+++++++++++++++++++++++

SOT: Daniel Kodsi | CEO | Royal Palm Companies (04:15 – 04:26)

“If you're coming from the airport or you're driving down the highway or you're coming-in on a cruise ship: you're coming-in on a train; from land, air, or sea; when you see the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, you know you've arrived to Miami.”

++++++++++++++++++++++++

SOT: Zak Cooper | Technician | L.E.D. Smith Company (04:49 – 05:01)

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter features the world's most technologically advanced Color Kinetics lighting system, and it features 13,400 light emitting diodes, and they're embedded in these 10,000 panes of high impact glass.”

++++++++++++++++++++++++

(VO: 01:37 – 2:42 | Installation)

The $3-million lighting system took 12 technicians three-years to install on the 700-foot-tall building, which is equal to two football fields – if stacked vertically.

(VO: 02:51 – 03:23 | Control Room)

The system is controlled by a laptop computer connected an intricate array consisting of 5-miles of wires.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s animated lighting system can create a combination of 16.7-million colors.

(VO: 00:33 – 00:17 – 01:36 | Tower Lighting)

The estimated electrical utility bill for the Presidents’ Day tower lighting is $34 per night.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper brightens to “Magic City” skyline starting this morning through Monday night.

From now, through February 20th, the superstructure ignites at 5:00 a.m. through sunrise and again at sunset through midnight.

Soundbite Transcriptions: Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Royal Palm Companies

#1: (03:29 – 3:46)

On President's Day, we're gonna light-up Paramount Miami World Center with the largest digital display of the stars and stripes. We're gonna have an animation of President Lincoln and Washington. This is a great way for us to show patriotism here in Miami of the 46 presidents of the United States.

#2: (03:49 -04:12)

When we created Paramount Miami Worldcenter, we wanted to do this incredible lighting display. I mean, all great cities around the world, uh, have iconic buildings; uh, in New York, you have the Empire State Building that lights up. And so, Paramount's right in the center of downtown Miami. We wanted to create an energy within the city. Whether you're coming from air, land or sea, you see this building, uh, and, and it really adds magic to The Magic City.

#3: (04:14 – 04:25)

So, if you're coming from the airport or you're driving down the highway or you're coming-in on a cruise ship: you're coming-in on a train; from land, air, or sea; when you see the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, you know you've arrived to Miami.

#4: (04:27– 04:42)

When we were designing Paramount, and the lighting system, we realized we could do a multitude of variations of lighting; we could do animations; designs on the building; we could add messaging; and that's where we thought we could…we could really become a beacon for the City of Miami.

Soundbite Transcriptions: Zak Cooper, Technician, L.E.D. Smith

#5: (04:49 – 05:13)

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter features the world's most technologically advanced Color Kinetics lighting system, and it features 13,400 light emitting diodes, and they're embedded in these 10,000 panes of high impact glass. And, uh, you know, everyone always says, "Oh, wow, how much is the electric bill?" Because at night, it just shines over the whole city, it's super bright, everyone can see it for miles. And to be honest with you, it's only about 34 dollars a night.

B-Roll & Bites Time Codes

(00:17) B-Roll: Tower Lighting

(01:37) B-Roll: L.E.D. Installation

(02:51) B-Roll: Lighting System Programming

(04:50) Bites: CEO

(06:09) Bites: Technician

(07:06) B-Roll: Construction

(07:44) B-Roll: CEO Walk ‘n Talk

(08:21) B-Roll: Miami Worldcenter Animation



###