Ecofireprotection Inc. - Fireprotection free from Pfas - Bromine - Borax

The biggest spreader of Pfas is traditional fire protection.

MALMö, SKåNE COUNTY, SVERIGE, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pfas is banned throughout the EU
The EU has decided to completely ban all use of Pfas (the forever chemical). The biggest spreader of Pfas is traditional fire protection.

To our knowledge, Swedish-developed Ecofireprotection is the only fire protection free of Pfas and other toxins. We also have patents (pending) in over 60 countries. Read more at www.ecofireprotection.se

We are now applying for a patent for our revolutionary spray bottle with EFP. In principle, this is a mini fire extinguisher that fits in the glove compartment or, why not, in the inside pocket.

Mats Svensson
Ecofireprotection AB
+46 72 249 69 29
email us here

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Social Media


