Eastwest PR appoints new managing directors as it charts next decade of growth
Jim James takes up role of Chairman of agency he founded in Singapore in 1995, passing on ownership to digital generation of leaders.
The time is right for the next generation to take over to ensure that the agency stays ahead in the digital-first age.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastwest Public Relations, a Singapore-based full-service communications agency delivering impactful and effective results across Asia Pacific, today announced the appointment of Naveen Kanagalingam and Raymond Lau as partners and co-managing directors.
— Jim James
Based in Singapore, Naveen and Raymond have assumed full ownership of the agency and will be responsible for all aspects of its business, including client servicing, operations and growth. Combined, they have more than two decades of integrated communications experience in Asia Pacific, working mainly in the technology and B2B space.
Recent Eastwest clients include Circles.Life, INEOS Automotive, Queen’s University Belfast, Rosti Group, and Toku. The firm is also providing white labelled support to peer agencies who are grappling with the industry’s talent crunch.
Jim James, who founded Eastwest in Singapore in 1995 before relocating to China in 2006, has stepped up to the role of Chairman from his current base in the UK.
Commenting on the transition to the new leadership, Jim said, “The world may have evolved dramatically since Eastwest was founded 28 years ago, but the fundamental principles and value of good communications counsel remain unchanged. The time is right for the next generation to take over to ensure that the agency stays ahead in the digital-first age. I’ve am confident that Naveen and Raymond represent the next generation of leadership who will deliver consistent value to Eastwest’s clients.”
Over the next six months, Eastwest will embark on a journey to revitalise its brand and strengthen its market positioning, with a strong focus on providing quality counsel and establishing the groundwork for sustainable long-term growth.
The agency also plans to explore talent development initiatives in collaboration with industry stakeholders such as fellow agencies, institutes of higher learning and professional associations.
“Demand for nimble and high-quality work from reputable agencies will only continue to grow in a volatile and uncertain post-pandemic world,” Naveen and Raymond said in a joint statement. “As we continue to progress into the Asian Century, Eastwest is in a unique position to leverage a long history of intimate knowledge of the region to help our clients strategise, execute and achieve their communications goals.”
