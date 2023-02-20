IoT Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

IoT Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “IoT Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT services market. As per TBRC’s IoT services market forecast, the global iot services market size is expected to grow to $400.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

An increase in the internet of things use cases is expected to drive the IoT service market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest IoT services market share. Major players in the IoT services market include Cisco Systems; Cognizant; Google; Infosys; Tieto Corporation; Virtusa Corporation; Accenture PLC; IBM; Tech Mahindra.

Edge or cloud computing is enhancing the deployment of workload on IoT devices. Edge or cloud computing is a solution that facilitates data processing and data storage in the cloud. For instance, Microsoft recently released its Azure IoT Edge, a managed service built on Azure IoT Hub that deploys the workloads like artificial intelligence, third party services, or own business logic on cloud and runs the workload on IoT edge device. Edge devices spend less time communicating with the cloud and react quickly to changes and operate reliably. Amazon provides two IoT software FreeRTOS and AWS IoT Greengrass, AWS IoT Greengrass extends AWS to the edge devices and they can act locally by generating the data and FreeRTOS is open source and operating system used for microcontrollers that makes low power edge devices easy to secure, deploy and manage.

IoT Services Market Segments

• By Type: Professional Services, Managed Services

• By Vertical: Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals

• By Application: Smart Buildings, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transport and Logistics, Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Energy

• By Geography: The global IoT services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The internet of things, or IoT, is a collection of interconnected smart devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people supplied with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transmit data across a network without needing human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

IoT Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The IoT Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on IoT services market size, drivers and trends, IoT services global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and IoT services market growth across geographies.

