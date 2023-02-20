E-Commerce Logistics Market 2023 | Worth US$ 923.4 Billion by 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook 2023-2028:
IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “E-Commerce Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global E-commerce logistics market size reached US$ 375.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 923.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during 2023-2028.
E-commerce logistics represent several processes, such as warehousing, packaging, labeling, invoicing, inventory management, shipping, payment collection, return, exchange, etc. They generally rely on detailed information, roads and road conditions, regulations regarding the movement of goods, transport laws to deliver products faster, etc. E-commerce logistics offer various benefits, including efficient business growth, valuable insights, scalability, etc. They also aid in managing product deliveries efficiently. Consequently, these processes are gaining extensive traction across the globe.
E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth and Development:
The widespread adoption of automated identification and data capture technologies to lower data entry costs, minimize shipping errors, improve inventory accuracy, etc., is primarily driving the e-commerce logistics market. Additionally, the increasing utilization of blockchain in these processes that enable customers to obtain reliable tracking information with more streamlined and cost-effective operations is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for printed electronics technology to reduce shipping costs, the growing number of e-commerce websites offering groceries, gadgets, furniture, clothing, personal care products, etc., and the easy availability of low-cost cargo are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.
Moreover, the rising integration of transportation management software (TMS) with e-commerce logistics by key market players to plan efficient deliveries in the supply chain is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, they are using the Internet of Things (IoT), portable data terminals, geographic information systems (GIS), global positioning systems (GPS), etc., which is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, improved relationships between customers and suppliers and extensive R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the e-commerce logistics market over the forecasted period.
Key Players Included in Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Research Report:
• Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.
• Amazon.com Inc.
• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
• CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM S.A.)
• DHL (Deutsche Post AG)
• Fedex Corporation
• Gati Limited
• Kenco Group
• Kuehne + Nagel International AG
• Rhenus Group (Rethmann Se & Co. Kg)
• SF Express Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen Mingde Holding Development Co. Ltd.)
• Xpo Logistics Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
• Baby Products
• Personal Care Products
• Books
• Home Furnishing Products
• Apparel Products
• Electronics Products
• Automotive Products
• Others
Breakup by Service Type:
• Transportation
• Warehousing
Breakup by Operational Area:
• International
• Domestic
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Anand Ranjan
