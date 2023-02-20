ESET included as a vendor ‘who shaped the year’ in modern endpoint security
EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, was recently noted as a vendor “who shaped the year” in the IDC Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security Market Shares July 2021-June 2022: Currency Exchange Rates Slightly Trimmed Accelerating Growth (doc #US49982022, January 2023) report.
The global report on Modern Endpoint Security covered many aspects, such as macroeconomics, geopolitics, industry competition and the widening attack surface, where ESET was recognized for its research excellence, financial stability, and technical prowess in the industry.
ESET’s over 30-year experience in cybersecurity, continued investment in product-directed research and development and financial stability year on year, has contributed to shaping the global cybersecurity industry, and has set them up for projected continued growth in the European Union and other parts of the world the company operates in. Even though, ESET’s threat intelligence services have not been included in the sizing of the endpoint security market, it was noted that ESET has gained “well-earned notoriety” and experienced increased demand for its threat intelligence services and security products. ESET’s dense, in-region threat research related to cyberattacks targeting Ukraine and its key infrastructure and organizations has also been noted by IDC.
“We are excited to be included as a vendor “who shaped the year” in modern endpoint security by IDC. This is testament to our relentless drive for offering our customers the benefits of our industry longevity, technical prowess, and financial stability,” said Ignacio Sbampato, chief business officer at ESET. “As a privately owned, tech-focused company, we have always taken a science-based, security-first approach, with our early adoption of machine learning and cloud computing power to develop our global threat intelligence systems fueling our solutions.”
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
