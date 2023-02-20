India Soft Skills Training Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 1,184.6 MN by 2028, Industry CAGR 11.9% | IMARC Group
According to the new market research report by IMARC Group "India Soft Skills Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.' the India soft skills training market size reached US$ 581.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,184.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during 2023-2028.
Soft skills training are programs designed to improve skills such as communication, critical thinking, time management, problem-solving, positive attitude, emotional intelligence, and teamwork. They are usually offered through various offline and online platforms. They involve the development of critical thinking, cognitive flexibility, interpersonal communication, and negotiating skills. They help employees acquire favorable personality traits and navigate the professional environment to achieve personal and business goals. Since soft skills training programs enhance customer service, sales, employee retention, job satisfaction, and overall work productivity, they have gained immense popularity among organizations in India.
India Soft Skills Training Market Trends:
In India, the shifting focus toward the holistic development of employees in the corporate sector represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the surging need for professional individuals with expert interpersonal and communicative skills has accelerated the adoption of soft skills training. Additionally, there has been widespread incorporation of soft skills training programs in academia as a part of school and university curricula to improve the employability of students and create numerous lucrative professional opportunities. In line with this, the rising adoption of such programs by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country to expand their businesses and build an efficient clientele has augmented the product demand. Furthermore, various technological advancements, including the large-scale integration of soft skills training programs with innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI), have catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including the surging need to lower the skill gap among individuals, emerging digitization trends, rapid industrialization, expanding human workforce, and rising spending on digital learning programs, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.
India Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the India soft skills training market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the India soft skills training market on the basis of soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.
Breakup by Soft Skill Type:
• Management and Leadership
• Administration and Secretarial
• Communication and Productivity
• Personal Development
• Teamwork
• Others
Breakup by Channel Provider:
• Corporate/ Enterprise
• Academic/ Education
• Government
Breakup by Sourcing:
• In-house
• Outsourced
Breakup by Delivery Mode:
• Online
• Offline
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• BFSI
• Hospitality
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Media and Entertainment
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
