New enterprises are put into operation, further tasks in the industry defined

UZBEKISTAN, February 19 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on the development of industry and the improvement of energy supply in Bukhara region.

At the beginning of the meeting, an official ceremony of launching 6 new enterprises took place. These are the Gijduvon Ipak Tola in Gijduvan district, Leichter Kamalak Textilien in the city of Bukhara, Arjumandbonu Chorvasi in Jandar district, Usmon Sher Shamshod in Gijduvan district, WBM Romitex in Romitan district and a four-star hotel in the city of Bukhara. 3.5 thousand new jobs are being created in enterprises operating in the sericulture, textile industry, poultry farming, fruit and vegetable processing, and tourism. In general, due to the launch of these capacities, the region's production will increase by 850 billion UZS.

The Head of state pressed the symbolic button and officially launched new enterprises. A conversation took place with their leaders via videoconference.

At the meeting, the primary attention was paid to improving the energy supply of Bukhara.

Bukhara’s annual electricity consumption is estimated to be 4.3 billion kilowatt-hours in 2023, with an expected shortfall of 150 million kilowatt-hours. In this regard, the need for creating additional and improving the efficiency of existing capacities was emphasized.

Bukhara has a hot climate. Using this, it is possible to install solar panels with a capacity of 22 MW at 740 enterprises and 11 MW at social facilities and high-rise buildings.

The possibility of reducing electricity losses by 50 million kilowatt-hours was indicated by updating electrical networks, replacing equipment with high energy consumption at 45 large industrial enterprises. In particular, by updating the frequency control devices at the Amu-Bukhara pumping station, it is possible to save 60 million kilowatt-hours of energy this year and 100 million kilowatt-hours next.

At the meeting, it was noted that it is necessary to use new reserves in the districts and develop the industry.

Over the past five years, 31 trillion UZS of investments have been attracted to Bukhara, more than 3,000 enterprises have been launched. Production increased 4.3 times. In 2022, this figure amounted to 27 trillion UZS. Industrial exports reached $200 million.

This year, it is planned to launch 703 enterprises in Bukhara worth $880 million and create 15,000 jobs. $220 million of loans are allocated for these projects, 100 billion UZS for their infrastructure.

The President instructed each hokim of the district to find additional reserves, attract at least $50 million in investments and increase the number of new projects.

Source: UzA