President of Uzbekistan to visit Egypt

UZBEKISTAN, February 19 - At the invitation of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to this country on February 20-21.

The agenda of the high-level talks includes the whole range of issues for further strengthening relations between Uzbekistan and Egypt.

Special attention will be paid to the prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and educational spheres. The parties will exchange views on the international and regional agenda.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt a joint statement and sign several bilateral documents.

Within the framework of the visit, the President of Uzbekistan will meet with heads of leading Egyptian companies and representatives of business circles.

Source: UzA