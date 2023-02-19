Submit Release
Mir Arab Madrasah’s historical status restored

UZBEKISTAN, February 19 - The Head of state visited the Mir Arab Madrasah in Bukhara.

This madrasah has a 500-year history. Many scientists, imams, muftis came out of it. But in the last century, its status has declined to the level of a special educational institution. Dampness started up in the building, there were not enough books.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, having arrived here in 2017, saw the situation and set out to restore the historical status of the madrasah. For this, a new building was built and recently commissioned next to the Ark fortress.

The madrasah is designed for 200 students. Here they deeply study the Quran, hadiths, the sciences of fiqh and tasawwuf, and foreign languages. Today, 107 people study in the madrasah.

All conditions have been created in the classrooms, library, meeting room, student dormitory and service house, gym and swimming pool.

The Head of state talked with students of the madrasah.

“There are very few educational institutions with such a long history”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. – I think it was the right thing to improve the conditions in the madrasah and restore historical justice. The religious sphere also got freedom as a result of our democratic reforms. Openness reigns in the information space. However, various interpretations on the Internet do not have a scientific basis. But how to convey this knowledge to the fragile youth? Knowledgeable people like you, our imam-khatibs, should prove and correctly explain.

Opinions were voiced on reforming the content and improving the quality of religious education, ensuring its integration with practice.

Thereupon, President’s visit to Bukhara region ended. The Head of state departed for Tashkent.

Source: UzA

