Soy Protein Isolate Market is poised to grow a Robust CAGR of 4.6% by 2031 | AG Processing Inc., Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc.

The global demand for soy protein isolate is expected to increase, as consumers are limiting the consumption of meat due to increase in health concerns.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Soy Protein Isolate Market," The Soy Protein Isolate Market Size was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Soy proteins are derived from soybean meal, which is defatted and dehulled. Defatted & dehulled soybeans are processed into three types of high-protein commercial products, including soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and soy flours.

Currently, the global soy protein isolate market is witnessing significant growth, due to an increase in awareness among consumers for a protein-rich diet. In addition, the consumption of soy protein concentrate powder as a supplement has increased, owing to regular recommendations by dieticians & doctors in response to a wider set of customer demand for protein supplements in their diets

The players operating in the global soy protein isolate market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Soy Protein Isolate Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Soy Protein Isolate Market Analysis are AG Processing Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition and Health), Kerry Group, Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, the Kellogg Company, and Wilmar International Limited.

On the contrary, a rise in the requirement for dietary supplements and animal feed (rich in plant-based protein) is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global soy protein isolate market. The elderly generation of the population consumes most of food supplements, including protein, vitamins, calcium, and other supplements to delay aging disorders and effects.

The soy protein isolate market is segmented into application, form and end user, and region. Depending on the application, the market is divided into food, beverage, medicines, and others. On the basis of form, the market is segregated into organic and conventional. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for more than 35% share of the total revenue in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Soy protein concentrate is a nutritional supplement manufactured after the soy is dehulled & defatted. The percentage of protein in lower-end concentrates ranges from 30% to 90%. However, the availability of alternatives, such as whey protein ingredients, and an increase in the inclination of consumers toward high-quality animal protein are some factors anticipated to hamper the market growth.

