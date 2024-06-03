Delivery Robot Market Huge Demand, High Growth Rate to Reach $30.05 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 24.5%

Delivery Robot Market

Increase in the number of online shopping sites and preferences for online orders are key factors causing a rise in demand for the delivery robots.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as developments in the e-commerce sector and demand for contactless delivery boost the 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 across the globe. However, restricted range of delivery robots and strict regulations concerning the operations of delivery robots create restraints for the market. On the other hand, preference for contactless delivery in the post-pandemic era would create the opportunity for delivery robots.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global delivery robot market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient autonomous systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of delivery robot, along with the presence of robot and autonomous delivery vehicle manufacturers such as Starship Technologies, Robby Technologies, Cleveron AS, and others.

By load carrying capacity, the market is categorized into up to 10 kg, more than 10 kg to 50 kg, and more than 50 kg. The more than 10 kg to 50 kg segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high versatility and better price to performance ratio.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

KIWIBOT, ST ENGINEERING, ROBBY TECHNOLOGIES, NINEBOT LIMITED, PANASONIC CORPORATION, STARSHIP TECHNOLOGIES, NURO, INC., Piaggio & C.SpA, BOXBOT, CLEVERON AS

Based on the number of wheels, the 4 wheels segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global delivery robot market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the 6 wheels segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By end user, the delivery robot market is divided into food & beverages, retail, healthcare, and postal. The food & beverages segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

The factors such as increase in demand for contactless and fast delivery of packages, developments in the e-commerce industry, and rise in technological advancements such as incorporation of AI and machine learning drive the growth of the delivery robot market. However, limited range of operation of ground delivery robots and stringent regulations pertaining to operations of delivery robots act as a key growth restraint for the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By load carrying capacity, the more than 10 kg to 50 kg segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By number of wheels, the 4 wheels segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By end user, the food & beverages segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By region, North America contributed the highest revenue in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

