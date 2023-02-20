‘The Black Fives: The Epic Story of Basketball’s Forgotten Era,’ featuring author Claude Johnson will be broadcast live Feb. 23

KINGSTON, R.I. – Feb. 20, 2023 – On Thursday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m., all members of the University of Rhode Island community are invited to take part in a live webinar presented by The Atlantic 10 Commission on Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

“The Black Fives: The Epic Story of Basketball’s Forgotten Era,” will feature author Claude Johnson and is hosted by A-10 Commission on Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in cooperation with Duquesne University. The term “Black Fives” refers to the African American basketball teams that played prior to the racial integration of professional leagues such as the National Basketball League, the Basketball Association of America, and the National Basketball Association.

The interactive webinar, paying tribute to Black History Month, will be broadcast live from Duquesne University. Johnson, author of The Black Fives: The Epic Story of Basketball’s Forgotten Era, historian and founder of the Black Fives Foundation, has gained widespread national attention for chronicling this inspirational story.

The idea for Johnson’s book began while he was working for the NBA in the late 1990s. During that time, he discovered an 800-page NBA Encyclopedia 50th Anniversary book that dedicated just three pages to African American basketball teams that had played prior to the league’s formation in 1950. The discovery set Johnson on a path to uncover and spotlight the deep history of African Americans playing basketball across the U.S. – both men’s and women’s teams – and ultimately led him to create the Black Fives Foundation.

As co-chairs of the A-10 Commission on Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Duquesne University President Ken Gormley and La Salle University Athletic Director Brian Baptiste will serve as moderators of the virtual discussion. The discussion will be broadcast for students, faculty, staff and alumni at all 15 A-10 university campuses to mark Black History Month.

This event is free and open to all members of the University community as well as alumni. Registration is required.

To learn more about the “Black Fives,” visit the Black Fives Foundation.