Announcing the BIGGEST online event for van life
Aspiring for van life? We have you covered with the biggest van life virtual eventTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the economy faces recession and inflation, more people are turning to van life as a way to explore the world while still maintaining their budget. From young people working remote jobs to retirees seeking adventure, van life has become an increasingly popular lifestyle choice. Project Van Life is excited to announce the Van Life Summit, the largest online event dedicated to van life.
The Van Life Summit is a three-day virtual event that caters to both aspiring van lifers and seasoned veterans. Over 30 experts in the van life community will be sharing their knowledge and experience on how to live van life and travel full-time. The event is designed to provide a fun and one-of-a-kind experience that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.
Over 10,000 people from around the world will be attending to gain access to a wealth of information on van life. The Van Life Summit will offer attendees everything they need to know about van life directly from the experts, so they don't have to spend countless hours researching inaccurate information on the web. The event will provide inspiration through stories shared by real van lifers, and a chance to connect with the van life community to get answers to any questions and even make new friends.
The Van Life Summit features over 50 expert van lifers and influencers who will share their knowledge on topics such as choosing a van, DIYing and outfitting a van, parking and sleeping, cooking, making money remotely, going to the bathroom in a van, raising a family, diversity, sustainability, finding community, and more. Attendees can pick and choose which sessions interest them the most.
The goal of the Van Life Summit is to help as many people as possible achieve their dream of living van life and traveling the world in the easiest, most affordable, and most fulfilling way possible. The event is accessible from anywhere in the world.
Project Van Life is the largest community in the world that inspires and educates people on how to live van life in the easiest, most affordable, and most fulfilling way possible. The Van Life Summit will be featuring 40+ expert van lifers with years of experience. Get inspired, learn, and connect with the community live.
To register for the Van Life Summit, visit https://projectvanlife.com/vanlife-summit/?el=partner-press.
