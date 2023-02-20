Submit Release
F2F Music Foundation Welcomes Dionne Warwick as our Ambassador

F2F Music Foundation

F2F Faith 2 Form Music Foundation

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1968, she became the first African American solo female artist to receive a Grammy for "Do You Know the Way to San Jose."

A tireless activist, she served as the U.S. Ambassador of Health, a post that she held through both the Ronald Reagan and George Bush administrations. As one of the first artists to heighten public awareness of the AIDS epidemic, her concerted efforts raised millions of dollars.

On January 1, 2023, the documentary “Don’t Make Me Over” was released on CNN and is currently streaming on HBOMax. She can also be defined as someone whose story inspires us to make a difference in our world.

Today, Dionne Warwick joins the team of F2F, Faith to Form, to drive awareness and growth for the F2F Music Foundation.

Her talents are exemplary. Her heart is like the song “That’s What Friends are For”.

As the F2F Music Foundation continues to positively impact students with the gift of music we invite you to learn more about what we do. And just like Dionne, you can be a part of our mission.

