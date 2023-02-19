Consumer Trends Set to Define Travel This Year, According to Experts

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading travel company, Inspiring Vacations, which offers experiences around the world including tours to Egypt, tours of Cape York and more, although 2023 is shaping up to be a more normal year for travel, it is continuing to evolve in the face of new consumer demands.

Inspiring Vacations explains that flight disruptions, labour shortages, high energy and food prices and disruptions due to the global economic downturn, are all having an effect on the travel industry.

Budget concerns combined with a huge appetite for travel post-pandemic means that off-season travel and all-inclusive holiday packages are holiday trends gaining strength.

Inspiring Vacations says they expect to see a greater emphasis on personalised and local connections with the people and the culture of the destination. Rather than just visiting the main tourist sights, travellers are interested in participating in small group tours that allow closer connections and have a less invasive impact on the local community, such as the tours to Cape York offered by Inspiring Vacations.

Environmental issues are also set to come to the fore in 2023, says Inspiring Vacations. Travellers are putting a bigger focus on sustainability and protecting the natural environment, a particularly important issue for Millennials and Gen Z.

With airfares skyrocketing, travellers are looking for all-inclusive packages that bundle tours, flights and more, such as those offered by Inspiring Vacations. By opting for a carefully curated, value packed discovery of the world's most iconic destinations with Inspiring Vacations such as the best guided tours Egypt wide, travellers can be sure their tours will be bursting with must-see sights, rich experiences and quality inclusions, all at an unbeatable price. Bucket list dreams are ticked off on these all-encompassing journeys.

According to a booking.com survey, more than half of Australian travellers say they want to experience a complete culture shock in 2023. Inspiring Vacations says lots of people are keen to travel outside of their comfort zone, such as participating in adrenaline-raising activities like volcano hiking, cave diving, surfing, bungee jumping and more.

Proudly 100% Australian owned, Inspiring Vacations is passionate about travel and offering unbeatable value. To learn more about experiences on offer including Egypt tours, Cape York tours and more, visit Inspiring Vacations online.

