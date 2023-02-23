Submit Release
The Museum of Digital Experiences

The MoDE

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Museum of Digital Experiences (MoDE) in Brooklyn, NY, has announced a Grand Opening Event later in 2023, showcasing its immersive art exhibits. Founded by serial entrepreneur, Shaiful Chowdhury and co-founder Eddie Yang, the museum aims to offer a unique and innovative way of experiencing art, utilizing the latest technology, including AI and regenerative computing. The MoDE features 14 digital art installations that patrons can interact with, and the average time spent experiencing the showcase is approximately 40 minutes.

The MoDE hopes to be the first of its kind, fostering transparent communication between viewers and artists and creating a space where visitors can "experience joy and delight." The MoDE aims to continue making a name for itself in Brooklyn by developing new art projects and immersive experiences for its patrons.

