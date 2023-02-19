Williston Barracks / DUI -Drug
CASE#: 23A1000982
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 2/19/23 1015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 Jeffersonville
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: Michael Ulrich
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped a motor vehicle for driving 61mph in the posted 40 mph zone on Route 15 in front of Aubuchon Hardware, in the town of Jeffersonville. The operator was identified as Michael Ulrich, 31, of Morristown. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and Ulrich was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. At the completion of processing, Ulrich was released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/23 1230
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
