Williston Barracks / DUI -Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1000982

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                             

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/19/23 1015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 Jeffersonville

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug

 

ACCUSED: Michael Ulrich                                                

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped a motor vehicle for driving 61mph in the posted 40 mph zone on Route 15 in front of Aubuchon Hardware, in the town of Jeffersonville. The operator was identified as Michael Ulrich, 31, of Morristown. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and Ulrich was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. At the completion of processing, Ulrich was released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/23 1230           

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

You just read:

